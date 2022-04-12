Trustees at Ottawa’s public school board are expected to vote on whether to require students and staff to wear masks, even though the province has said face coverings are no longer mandated.

A motion before Ottawa-Carleton District School Board trustees on Tuesday evening stated that the board would mandate mask use in all buildings “until such time as Ottawa Public Health may explicitly advise otherwise.”

Several school-board officials across the province say the easing of COVID-19 public-health measures in schools, including lifting mask mandates after March break, has led to an increase in absences among students and staff as the country navigates the sixth wave of the pandemic.

More teaching positions have been left unfilled as there are not enough supply staff available, which means that principals are drawing on non-teaching staff to supervise classrooms or combining classes when necessary. In some situations, classrooms have been temporarily closed because of staff shortages and students work from home without a teacher supervising them.

Mark Fisher, a trustee in Ottawa who brought the motion forward, said that the level of COVID-19 in his area is worrying and is disrupting classrooms. Since the end of the March, daily class closures has been increasing at his school board, ranging from 11 to 38 on any given day. This week, 10 classrooms were closed on Monday and Tuesday. Closures generally last a day until a class can be adequately supervised.

“I continue to believe that we have this authority” to require masks, he said in an interview before Tuesday’s meeting. “I’m not suggesting that masks are the end all, be all. This is another layer of protection.”

It is unclear if a vote in favour of reinstating masks would be enforceable. The Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board required its students and staff to continue wearing masks for a transition period of two weeks after March break. However, those who chose not to wear masks could apply for exemptions.

A spokesperson for Ontario’s Education Minister Stephen Lecce referred The Globe and Mail to Chief Medical Officer of Health Kieran Moore’s comments on Monday, where he dismissed calls for a return to mandatory masking in schools. He said children remained at low risk for severe disease.

Dr. Moore strongly recommended wearing masks in public indoor spaces.

In a letter to school boards on Monday, Vera Etches, Ottawa’s Medical Officer of Health, said officials anticipated an increase in transmission of the virus as restrictions were lifted in the spring. However, she said the level of “community transmission is very high.”

She said that school boards and post-secondary institutions “may wish to consider introducing temporary masking policies to provide a safer environment to support in-class learning.”

Several school boards, including the Toronto District School Board, had requested the province delay the end of the mask mandate to prevent a spike in cases after students and staff returned from March break. The province denied the request.

Ontario was the first jurisdiction in the country to require masks in schools when COVID-19 hit.

