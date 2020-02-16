 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Ottawa rejects police intervention to put an end to blockades, invoking Oka and Ipperwash

Daniel LeblancParliamentary affairs reporter
Ottawa
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A protester stands between Mohawk Warrior Society flags at a rail blockade on the 10th day of demonstration in Tyendinaga, near Belleville, Ont., Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020.

Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press

The federal government does not believe that a police intervention is the solution to the anti-pipeline dispute that has crippled the country’s rail system, calling instead for more dialogue with Indigenous leaders and communities.

In an interview on Sunday, Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller pointed to failed police interventions in Oka, Que., in 1990 and Ipperwash, Ont., in 1995 – both of which turned deadly – to argue for continuing discussions with protesters, who are supporting those opposed to the Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern British Columbia.

“We have the experience of Oka 30 years ago where people went in with police and someone died. My question to Canadians, my questions to myself and to fellow politicians regardless of the party, is whether we do things the same old way and repeat the errors of the past, or do we take the time to do it right?” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Miller held a seven-hour meeting with the Mohawk community near the Tyendinaga rail crossing on Saturday, while Crown Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett is expected to meet with Indigenous leaders in British Columbia on Monday.

The blockade near Belleville, Ont., has brought much of Canada’s passenger and freight railway transportation to a halt. The B.C. project at the heart of the protests is a 670-kilometre pipeline to feed a $40-billion liquefied natural gas plant in Kitimat. Several First Nations - including elected band councils along the pipeline route - support the venture.

Others, including some Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs, do not and have defied a court order and blocked construction.

The country’s largest freight rail carrier, Canadian National Railway Co., has obtained a court injunction against the blockade. The Ontario Provincial Police have talked with protesters throughout the week, but have not taken action to dismantle the protest near the train tracks.

Last week, Federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer called on police to enforce court orders and end the blockades, and criticized protesters as misguided activists who are damaging the economy and ignoring the wishes of elected First Nations leaders.

On Sunday, Mr. Miller praised the OPP’s approach to the situation.

“For the people looking for immediate enforcement, I say let’s learn the lessons of history, let’s actually look at what the rules of enforcement are for police and the proper exercises of discretionary measures that the police – the OPP in particular – are engaging in right now in order to ensure another Ipperwash doesn’t occur,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Miller, who learned to speak Mohawk in recent years, said he is aware as a lawyer of the need to respect the rule of law. However, as a former soldier, he said he is aware of the potential negative consequences of a police intervention.

“Every single one of these crises starts with an injunction. What I hear back from communities and Indigenous peoples, when we talk about the rule of law, is that the rule of law for them has been time and time invoked to perpetuate what they believe to be historical injustices,” he said.

Mr. Miller added the Canadian government must find the proper way to deal with environmental concerns and land claims with Indigenous communities, given continuing debate in the country over other pipelines and the development of natural resources.

“Our greatest challenge is fear and ignorance, and refusal to dialogue. As we take a step back and realize the economy has been hurt, we need to think for a second how we see ourselves as Canadians,” he said.

Chantal Gagnon, a spokeswoman for the Prime Minister, said Justin Trudeau spoke to Mr. Miller before and after his meeting with protesters on Saturday and has been in communication over the weekend with Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, Transport Minister Marc Garneau, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair and Ms. Bennett.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies