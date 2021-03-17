 Skip to main content
Ottawa seeks answer from Prairies on upgrades to agriculture program

Bill Graveland
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau responds to a question during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Dec. 11, 2020.

PATRICK DOYLE/The Canadian Press

The federal government wants a yes or no from the three Prairie provinces on proposed upgrades to a program that protects farmers against large declines in income.

Federal Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau held a news conference Wednesday to give an update on planned changes to the AgriStability program that would increase payouts for production losses, increased costs and effects from market conditions.

Ottawa would continue to pay 60 per cent of the costs, but the provinces would be required to come up with extra cash to make the program work.

“We have received positive responses from almost all other provinces in Canada, but in order to enact these changes we are still awaiting a clear response from all three Prairie provinces,” Bibeau said from her home in Sherbrooke, Que.

“We are anxious to know: Have Prairie agriculture ministers taken the proposal to their cabinet and their premiers? Are they supportive of these changes?”

There was no immediate response for comment from the agriculture ministers.

Bibeau said the current program expires in 2023 and the changes would be a short-term fix to help farmers now.

She said it has been 110 days since Ottawa proposed to eliminate the reference margin limit, which serves to reduce a farmer’s payout, and to boost the compensation rate to 80 per cent.

That would result in an annual increase in payouts of 50 per cent, or $170 million, she said. Of that, $100 million would come from Ottawa and the remaining $70 million from the provinces and territories.

She said she’s spoken with the three agriculture ministers in recent weeks and, with a deadline of April 30 for producers to join the program, it’s time for an answer.

“I would like to have a clear answer. If it’s no, it’s no. I hope it’s going to be yes, so we know where we stand if we have to find other alternatives to support our farmers.”

Winnipeg MP Jim Carr, the federal minister responsible for the Prairies, said he’s been in contact with some provincial ministers urging them to bring the matter forward.

“These changes are still on the tables of our friends in Prairie governments. We know farmers across the country have been asking for this for a long time.”

Bibeau said she is setting up another meeting of federal and provincial agriculture ministers to discuss the matter.

The terms of the existing program will continue if an agreement including the Prairie provinces can’t be reached.

“It will be the status quo. That would be very unfortunate.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day's most important headlines.

