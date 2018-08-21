Ottawa sets goal of cutting poverty in half, but doesn’t outline how it will get there

The federal government has set a goal to slash Canada’s poverty rate in half by 2030, though its newly released strategy does not outline any new policy or funding to make that happen.
The government has released a 115-page plan that provides a list of programs and policies the Liberals have enacted since they came to office in 2015.
The document includes a goal of reducing the rate of poverty by 20 per cent by 2020, and 50 per cent by 2030. Progress will be measured using a new official national poverty line based on the “market basket measure,” defined as the costs of a basket of goods and services that individuals and families require to meet their basic needs.
The government said it plans to introduce legislation to entrench the official poverty line, the targets and a new National Advisory Council on Poverty into law.
That measure doesn’t include data from Indigenous communities and parts of the North, but Social Development Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said the government will work to fill the statistical gap and better track poverty reduction efforts in First Nations, Inuit and Metis communities.
With files from The Canadian Press
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.