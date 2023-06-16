Open this photo in gallery: Woodroffe High School teacher Patrick Roux-Buhl, right, and his wife, Fabienne Roux-Buhlwalk, walk to their car after picking up unsold baked goods from Mamie Clafoutis, a bakery in Ottawa's west end, on May 7.Spencer Colby/The Globe and Mail

On a mild spring Sunday, Patrick Roux-Buhl and his wife, Fabienne, load their happy Maremma sheepdog, Tofu, into the backseat of their Toyota Prius for a vital drive to a trendy neighbourhood in Ottawa’s west end. A black fedora shields Mr. Roux-Buhl’s eyes from the setting sun.

His wife smiles as the couple discuss the purpose of their thrice-weekly trips.

“He’s a wonderful person,” she says.

“She’s so lovely,” he responds. “But I’m just trying to do my best.”

When they pull into the parking lot behind Mamie Clafoutis just before 6 p.m., the bakery’s staff are beginning to close shop for the night. As soon as they spot Mr. Roux-Buhl, they begin filling two large clear plastic bags with a bounty of breads – baguettes, French flatbread bursting with green and black olives, nine-grain rounds and a dozen glazed cinnamon buns larger than an adult hand.

Mr. Roux-Buhl exchanges pleasantries – but not cash. Within moments he is back in the parking lot, loading the bags into the trunk and driving away, as he has done since October.

Open this photo in gallery: Patrick Roux-Buhl prepares to unload his car with unsold baked goods.Spencer Colby/The Globe and Mail

“I need to do this,” he says.

The baked goods are not for him but for students at Woodroffe High School, a public secondary school in Ottawa. Teachers at the west-end school had been operating a breakfast program for years when an e-mail warning of a critical shortage circulated in October: “We only have ONE dozen muffins left this afternoon.”

That meant students would go hungry.

Community-driven school food programs serve approximately 20 per cent of Canada’s student population – roughly one million school-age children – as more families need a helping hand. About 6.9 million Canadians, including almost 1.8 million children, lived in food-insecure households last year, according to a University of Toronto analysis, up sharply from 5.8 million in 2021.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledged to help while campaigning for re-election two years ago, offering to invest $1-billion over five years. He directed both the Agriculture Minister and the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development to establish a school food policy, but not a single word about the matter was included in the most recent federal budget.

In the meantime, educators in the public system have been left to fill the gap, knowing that it means better student attendance and participation in class. Some pick up an extra box of granola bars or a bag of apples when they go shopping. Others share their lunches with students or press a Toonie into a child’s palm when pizza day arrives at school.

Open this photo in gallery: Patrick Roux-Buhl speaks to his students in his Woodroffe High School class.Spencer Colby/The Globe and Mail

The call for help at Woodroffe went out on a Friday afternoon. Mr. Roux-Buhl raised his hand less than 30 minutes later. His daughter worked at a French bakery, and the owners had been donating unsold goods to a couple of local charities instead of tossing them. They were willing to help ease the shortfall at the school.

There were 60 pastries available when school resumed that Monday, and the donations have not stopped since then.

Cassandra Frye, a teacher responsible for the breakfast program, sets out oranges, apples, packaged muffins and yogurt tubes on trays for students. On a Monday morning in May, there are also two trays of cinnamon buns and sliced bread nearby.

Mr. Roux-Buhl dropped them off quietly before the bell. They will be gone – happily devoured – before the morning announcements.

There are almost 1,000 students enrolled at Woodroffe. The catchment pulls in children from families of various economic means. Several hundred of the students have settled in Ottawa from conflict zones around the world.

Ms. Frye started out several years ago buying a few snacks for her classroom, but has since convinced the administration to expand the program to cover the entire school. The Ottawa Network for Education, a charitable organization, provides funding for the nutritious snacks.

The donations from Mamie Clafoutis are separate.

Principal Steve Jackson welcomes the donations, which come with no advertising. “It’s all just getting food to the kids. At the end of the day, if they have loaves … there are kids that will take home a loaf of bread. There’s a lot of good support happening.”

Mr. Roux-Buhl is an amiable man whose desire to help stems from his upbringing. His father worked for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, and the family moved across the Middle East when Mr. Roux-Buhl was a boy. Young Patrick learned that a helping hand, however small, could save a life.

He moved to Canada three decades ago to complete his studies, teaching in Alberta before moving to Ottawa two years ago. Two of his five children live in the city. Woodroffe offered him a one-year contract to teach French immersion. He also leads two specialized classes in nutrition and health, as well as teaching art this term, working with students who are new to Canada.

He wants to stay out of the spotlight. For a long time, not even his own students knew how the bread and pastries made it to Room 219. He got all the thanks he needed from wandering the hallways and spotting a student with a cinnamon bun or munching on a crisp, buttery baguette.

Today, he’ll often hear “shukran” – thank you, in Arabic – as he walks the hall.

“It really makes my day,” he says. “Even if I have a so-so day, because you know how it goes when you’re a teacher, you remember what the students are telling me. It just makes my day.”

Unfortunately, as a substitute teacher at Woodroffe, there is a good chance Mr. Roux-Buhl will not be back next year – and someone else will have to raise their hand.