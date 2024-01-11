Police say they have made another arrest in the May 2023 deaths of two teens from the Greater Toronto Area, charging a 17-year-old from Ottawa with murder.

Ontario Provincial Police say the 17-year-old was arrested Wednesday and has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

Police allege two 16-year-olds from Mississauga were killed on May 22 in a targeted shooting in Pembroke, a city northwest of Ottawa.

OPP say a third 16-year-old, also from Mississauga, was seriously injured.

Days after the alleged murders, a 21-year-old from Ottawa was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder with a firearm.

Police have identified the two teens who died as Noah Annis and Alando Davidson.