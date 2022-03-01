Smoke billows from the TV tower, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kyiv on March 1, 2022.CARLOS BARRIA/Reuters

Canada says it’s going to help Ukraine expedite its petition to the International Criminal Court to probe alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by Russian forces, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says.

International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor Karim Khan has said he has decided to open an investigation and said the next step is to seek authorization from the court to proceed. But in a statement this week he signaled an alternative route that could speed up the process would be for a member state to refer the matter to his office.

Ms. Joly, in Geneva Tuesday, told reporters Canada will take this on. “Canada will petition the International Criminal Court … against Russia for crimes against humanity and war crimes. And it was also important for us to show that we are steadfast in terms of our support to Ukraine.”

She spoke after more than 140 diplomats walked out of a speech by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to the U.N. Human Rights Council. Austria’s ambassador to the U.N. Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger on Twitter described Mr. Lavrov’s address as “a futile attempt to justify unacceptable military aggression” against Ukraine.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, rights groups have alleged violations of international war crimes law, including the targeting of civilians, as well as indiscriminate attacks on schools and hospitals.

Although neither Russia nor Ukraine are members of the court in The Hague, Ukraine gave it authorization over war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Mr. Khan earlier this week said: “Given the expansion of the conflict in recent days, it is my intention that this investigation will also encompass any new alleged crimes falling within the jurisdiction of my Office that are committed by any party to the conflict on any part of the territory of Ukraine,” it said.

More to come

With files from Reuters

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.