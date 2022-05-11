Refugees wait in line after fleeing the war from neighbouring Ukraine at the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, on April 8.Sergei Grits/The Associated Press

The federal government is set to launch an online portal for Canadian businesses to donate to Ukrainians who need help to get set up in Canada after fleeing war in their country.

For now, the portal is designed to accept large-scale goods and services like housing, gift cards for high-priority items, transportation and jobs.

Loblaws, Canadian Tire, Metro and Couche-Tard have already donated the equivalent of more than $400,000.

The government says the portal is being launched today after Canadian companies expressed an interest in supporting people who have been impacted by the war in Ukraine.

Canada has opened the door to an unlimited number of Ukrainians and their families to work and study here for three years before deciding their next steps.

The portal is expected to be updated regularly with lists of priority items needed for families settling in Canada.

