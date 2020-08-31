 Skip to main content
Canada

Ottawa to look into allegations RCMP ignored warnings about intelligence official Cameron Ortis: Trudeau

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press

Cameron Ortis, a senior intelligence official at the RCMP, leaves the courthouse in Ottawa, on Oct. 22, 2019.

Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Public Safety Minister Bill Blair is looking into allegations the RCMP brushed off warnings about a senior director who was later arrested on national-security charges.

Trudeau made the comments today about a new civil lawsuit that alleges Cameron Ortis engaged in degrading and abusive behaviour toward employees while he was director general of the RCMP’s National Intelligence Co-ordination Centre.

The statement of claim filed in Ontario Superior Court by three people who worked under Ortis says he belittled them, undermined their value and work, and caused significant distress and mental suffering.

Story continues below advertisement

The claim contends that by late September 2016, it had become clear Ortis intended to force out or otherwise remove centre employees and bring in new staff over whom he had greater personal control.

Ortis was arrested Sept. 12 last year for allegedly revealing secrets to an unnamed recipient and planning to give additional classified information to an unspecified foreign entity.

He is charged with Security of Information Act violations, breach of trust and a computer-related offence.

