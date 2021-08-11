Ottawa to roll out COVID-19 vaccine passports for foreign travel

Open this photo in gallery A spectator has their health passport checked at the Grand Rex cinema in Paris on July 21. Canadians wanting to eat at a restaurant, go to a bar or gym, or attend a festival in Quebec will have to present a vaccine passport starting Sept. 1, officials announced on August 10. ALAIN JOCARD/AFP/Getty Images

Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino says fully vaccinated Canadians will soon be able to get a government document that will certify their COVID-19 vaccine history for the purpose of international travel.

The document, expected to be ready by the fall, will be digital, with an option for those who can’t or don’t want a digital certificate.

Mendicino says it will include data on the type of vaccines received, the dates, and the location.

Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc says the program has to be done in co-operation with provinces and territories because they have the data that is needed.

He says if provinces want to use the same passport within their province that could be an option.

Quebec is introducing a provincial passport next month that will be required for people who want to attend public events, go to the gym, or frequent a restaurant or bar.

