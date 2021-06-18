Ottawa to send more soldiers to Kashechewan as First Nation fights COVID-19 outbreak

Ottawa is sending more soldiers to a First Nation gripped by an outbreak of COVID-19 in northern Ontario.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government approved the deployment of Canadian Rangers to Kashechewan in late May, and the army will remain in the community until at least the end of June.

Well over 200 people are infected in the First Nation, and more than half of them are under the age of 12.

As of Wednesday, the federal government said 15 Canadian Rangers, 15 nurses and three paramedics were on site – double the normal numbers.

Trudeau didn’t say how many more people will be sent to Kashechewan.

But he says they’re helping with “everything from isolation sites to delivering food.”

