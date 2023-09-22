Open this photo in gallery: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Speaker of the House of Commons Anthony Rota (L) and Speaker of the Senate Raymonde Gagne (R) take part in a signing ceremony on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Sept. 22, 2023.PATRICK DOYLE/AFP/Getty Images

Canada is unveiling $650-million in new aid for Ukraine today and new sanctions over Moscow’s kidnapping and removal to Russia of Ukrainian children, a senior government source says.

The aid money will be spread out over several years.

The source was granted anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

That’s on top of $500-million announced by Canada earlier this year.

To date Canada has provided more than $9-billion in support for Ukraine including a $2.4-billion loan.

Kyiv says tens of thousands of children have been taken to Russia by invaders without the consent of their parents or guardians. These children are being resettled in Russia against their consent and subject to reeducation and Russification.

