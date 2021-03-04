Ottawa urged by NGOs and survivors of sexual exploitation to launch criminal investigation of Pornhub owner

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Ottawa urged by NGOs and survivors of sexual exploitation to launch criminal investigation of Pornhub owner

Christopher Reynolds
OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Pornhub, owned by Montreal-based Mindgeek, has come under heavy criticism over accusations it distributed exploitive videos.

The Canadian Press

More than 100 survivors of sexual exploitation along with hundreds of non-governmental organizations are urging Ottawa to pursue a “full criminal investigation” into Pornhub’s parent company.

In a letter to the House of Commons ethics committee this week, the coalition asked the federal government to push for a police probe into MindGeek, which they accuse of violating child protection laws and sharing intimate images without consent.

The Montreal-based company has come under heavy criticism in the past few months following accusations it distributed exploitive videos and failed to adequately screen for illegal material.

Story continues below advertisement

MindGeek executives have denied any wrongdoing and said their company is a “world leader” in preventing the distribution of content showing child sexual abuse and non-consensual acts.

“MindGeek has zero-tolerance for non-consensual content, child sexual abuse material (CSAM), and any other content that lacks the consent of all parties depicted,” the company said in an e-mail.

“The harrowing stories of the survivors of CSAM and non-consensual imagery shake us to our core.”

In December, several major credit card companies suspended payment services to Pornhub, prompting the world’s largest pornography platform to scrub some 10 million videos posted by unverified users.

At least five lawsuits have been filed against the company in the U.S. and Canada over the past year on behalf of survivors of child abuse, sex trafficking and non-consensual image uploads.

“I too feel like Pornhub has become my human trafficker, and they have been relentless in doing so,” said survivor Victoria Galy, testifying before the ethics committee last month about videos posted without her consent and depicting what she says was sexual assault.

“Thanks to Pornhub, today is day 1,292 that I have been naked on these porn sites,” another witness testified on Feb. 19.

Story continues below advertisement

The group behind the letter, whose signatories include 104 survivors and 525 NGOs in countries ranging from Austria to Zambia, applauded the committee for studying the issue.

The coalition called on the government to encourage an investigation by the RCMP and to take “immediate legislative and regulatory action to protect children from this predatory and unethical corporation.”

The letter points to MindGeek’s role in enabling and profiting from “a range of criminal content” distributed across some of its 160-odd platforms.

MindGeek CEO Feras Antoon and chief operating officer David Tassillo testified last month that all content on the website is screened using multiple software tools before being approved by human moderators.

“We always instruct all our agents to err on the caution side. If you have any doubt at all, just don’t let it up,” Tassillo told the committee on Feb. 5.

However, the coalition says that testimony implies the company “knowingly and wilfully distributed child sexual abuse materials.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Canadian Centre for Child Protection, the U.S. National Center for Missing and Exploited Children – both signatories to the letter – and the RCMP have all said they only began receiving reports of child sexual abuse images from Pornhub in late 2020.

“It also appears that MindGeek has violated Canada’s laws on publication of intimate images without consent,” the letter states.

“By its failure to implement age verification during pornography content upload and pornography consumption, MindGeek has facilitated harms against large numbers of children, both in front of the screen – through exposing children to pornography – and behind the screen – through facilitating images and films of child sexual abuse.”

The company said in a statement it goes “above and beyond” the demands of Canadian law.

“Those who post CSAM and nonconsensual imagery are criminals – we will not stop working to improve our security until we have prevented every one of these criminals from abusing our platforms,” MindGeek said.

The company said it works with more than 40 non-profit organizations to moderate and report content on its platforms.

Story continues below advertisement

MindGeek voluntarily registered to report child pornography to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in March 2020, said John Clark, the centre’s executive director. Pornhub submitted more than 13,000 reports to the U.S. organization, though 9,000 of them were “duplicative,” Clark said last month.

The House ethics committee continues to weigh concerns around privacy and streaming platforms such as Pornhub. It is expected to file a report with recommendations later this year.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies