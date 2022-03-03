Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces, train close to Kyiv on Feb. 5.Efrem Lukatsky/The Associated Press

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is warning Canadians against fighting for Russia in Ukraine, saying anyone who does so could face severe consequences.

Freeland issued the warning during a news conference in Ottawa today, where she announced further sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

The deputy prime minister said Canada believes Russia’s attack is illegal, implying anyone fighting for the Russian side could be breaking international law.

Russian forces launch attack on Ukrainian city that has guarded Europe’s largest nuclear plant

More than a million Ukrainians flee country as Russia accused of war crimes

Number of Russian soldiers killed is as high as Ukraine’s president claims, senior Western military source says

Defence Minister Anita Anand, however, acknowledged there are uncertainties around whether it is legal for Canadians to fight for the Ukrainian side.

Many Canadians have been answering the Ukrainian government’s call for volunteers to join an “international brigade” to help defend the country.

Anand instead encouraged people to enlist with the Canadian Armed Forces, which is in the midst of a recruitment drive as it deals with a shortfall of thousands of service members.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.