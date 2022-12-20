Canadian singer Paul Anka with Diana Ayoub (the inspiration for his hit song Diana) in 1957.GAB Archive/Redferns via Getty Images

On Sept. 15, 1957, a concert at the Montreal Forum by some of the top pop stars of the day included Fats Domino, Chuck Berry, the Everly Brothers, Frankie Lymon, LaVern Baker and Buddy Holly. But 18-year-old Diana Ayoub wasn’t there for the American artists. Rather, the president of the Ottawa branch of the Paul Anka fan club saved her cheers for the precocious teen idol with shiny jet-black hair and a hit song about unrequited love.

As applauding young women swarmed in front of the stage, the 16-year-old Mr. Anka held up his hands to calm the excitement, saying, “I dedicate this song to you.” It was an introduction addressed to everyone but intended just for one: “I’m so young and you’re so old,” he sang. “Oh, please stay by me, Diana.”

Mr. Anka wrote Diana with Ms. Ayoub in mind. She was a friend 16 months his senior – an age gap he assumed was unbridgeable for any romantic elevation of their relationship. “Diana wasn’t just older than me, she was much more sophisticated,” the singer would explain in his 2013 autobiography, My Way.

The jaunty, mawkish expression of heartbreak was a breakthrough record for the nascent Mr. Anka, and to this day it is remembered as one of the most popular love songs of the 1950s. Until Mr. Anka wrote the song, Ms. Ayoub was unaware of his feelings for her. “I absolutely didn’t have a clue,” she told the CBC in 1997. “I encouraged him a great deal and thought we were just friends.”

Ms. Ayoub, a puppy-love muse and the “so old” subject of a sock hop anthem, died of colon cancer on Dec. 1. She spent her last days at May Court Hospice in her hometown of Ottawa. She was 83.

Although she was publicly identified with the 1957 hit, Ms. Ayoub’s name was in lights well before and long after the song was popular. The family restaurant in Ottawa owned by her parents was named after her, as was Diana’s Boutique, the clothing store she opened as an adult. The retail outlet introduced the women of Ottawa to the fashions of Europe and New York. One of Ms. Ayoub’s greatest talents and joys, according to her family, was dressing women in clothing in which they would never have pictured themselves.

After it was revealed that Ms. Ayoub’s was the object of young Mr. Anka’s schoolboy crush, she had a brief stint as a celebrity herself. One publicity photo shows Mr. Anka seated at the piano, with a beaming Ms. Ayoub in pearls and a corsage standing beside him.

She wasn’t always smiling, however, as her relationship with the song Diana was complicated. “It was all over the world, you know, I could go nowhere,” Ms. Ayoub told the CBC four decades after the song topped charts in Canada, the United States, Australia, Belgium and the Netherlands. She said reporters hounded her.

“Paul has no idea how much that song affected my life,” she told the Ottawa Citizen in 1991. “I got all the notoriety and none of the benefits.”

Even as an adult, Ms. Ayoub was ambivalent toward Diana. “The song was more a source of irritation,” Pierre Tremblay, one of her two sons, told The Globe and Mail. “If it came on the radio or television she would chuckle and roll her eyes.”

Her music tastes stretched from Motown to Julio Iglesias – “anything she could dance to,” Mr. Tremblay said.

As a child, Ms. Ayoub wanted to play piano. She made a deal with her father, who said he would buy her the instrument if she took lessons and practised at her aunt’s house first. Ms. Ayoub held up her end of the bargain – she never missed a lesson – and her father honoured his pledge. A piano was purchased and delivered.

Unfortunately, the movers couldn’t find a way to move the instrument into the family’s apartment. Crushed, the girl sat at the bottom of the stairs and wept. Years later, she made sure her two sons had lessons and a grand piano on which to practice. “My mother didn’t get to play, but she made sure she gave the gift to us,” Mr. Tremblay said. “That was her.”

Diana Barbara Ayoub was born March 13, 1939, in Ottawa. Her parents were Salim and Mary Ayoub (née Ellis), small-business owners who lived in Ottawa’s thriving Lebanese community. Mr. Anka’s parents (a Lebanese-Canadian mother and a Syrian-Canadian father) also owned a restaurant, the posh Locanda lounge.

Though it was reported that Ms. Ayoub babysat Mr. Anka, they actually met in a church that served as a social hub for Lebanese kids. “We started hanging around together and he would call me,” Ms. Ayoub told the Ottawa Citizen in 2000. “My girlfriend said he was in love with me and I told her, `Don’t be so ridiculous, he’s our friend.’”

Dubbed the “little guy with the big voice” by his Grade 9 schoolmates, Mr. Anka was part of a vocal trio called the Bobby Soxers. He performed at community centres and YMCA auditoriums in Ottawa, as well as nightclubs in the Gatineau region across the Ottawa River in Quebec. In early 1956, at the Anka home, the lovestruck teen reluctantly performed Diana to the girl who had inspired it. Ms. Ayoub told the Citizen that the embarrassed schoolboy said he would play the music but not sing the words. “It was the only time I saw Paul blush.”

Before Diana was recorded in May, 1957, at RCA Studios in New York, Mr. Anka sent a letter to Ms. Ayoub. The text was published in the singer’s autobiography:

“... I helped pick out the instruments, and the feel and all the arrangements are great! You want me to tell you what it was called? Diana. It’s favoured as the hit record by everyone, they said it is a different one and it’ll be the one. Now listen, don’t say a word or I’ll … I’ll just kiss you if it sells, because you started it.”

After Diana became a hit and Mr. Anka became a household name, the press badgered the actual Diana. “Guys would not ask me out because their picture would be in the newspaper the next day,” Ms. Ayoub said. “People were showing up at my house all the time. One time my father found a stepladder rising to my bedroom.”

Ms. Ayoub said she was invited to New York for Mr. Anka’s performance of the song on the The Ed Sullivan Show in 1957 but did not attend. (Subsequently she did see him perform the song in person.) She graduated from Ottawa’s High School of Commerce and went to work in the travel industry. In Montreal, she met her future husband, Dr. Pierre Tremblay. After the FLQ crisis in 1970, the couple and their two children moved back to Ottawa.

Ms. Ayoub operated Diana’s Boutique until her beloved dress shop was lost in a fire. She then turned to a second career in real estate while continuing to manage area clothing stores.

Though Mr. Anka had earnestly sung “I love you with all my heart, and I hope we will never part,” he and his namesake Diana muse were never really together in that way. Speaking to The Globe in 2013, the famous singer said his life as a teenager “ended” at age 16, and that after the career-rocketing success of Diana, he went into “another sphere.” He went his way; Ms. Ayoub went hers.

Ms. Ayoub leaves her sons, Pierre and Marc; and grandchildren, Antoine and Emilie.