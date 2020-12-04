 Skip to main content

Ottawa working to address child pornography as Montreal-based Pornhub faces media criticism

Ottawa, Ontario
The Canadian Press
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is working with police and security agencies to address sex trafficking and child pornography after a U.S. newspaper report highlighted activities of Montreal-based Pornhub.

The New York Times examined the popular pornography website that attracts billions of visits monthly to videos including those purported to involve child rapes and exploitation.

A group of Canadian lawmakers recently petitioned the government to take action against Pornhub and its parent company MindGeek for profiting from “mass sexual crime.”

The letter to Justice Minister David Lametti followed a previous missive in the spring asking Trudeau to investigate.

PayPal cut off payment services for the company in late 2019 and credit card companies have been asked to do the same.

Visa, Mastercard and American Express didn’t immediately respond with comments.

“We are always extremely concerned with gender-based violence, with exploitation of minors, with child pornography,” Trudeau said Friday outside his Ottawa residence.

“We’re going to continue to work with police agencies and security agencies and all means possible to ensure that all Canadians are kept safe.”

