Ottawa wrangling with Saskatchewan over infrastructure dollars

Ottawa wrangling with Saskatchewan over infrastructure dollars

Regina, Saskatchewan
The Canadian Press
Gord Wyant, deputy premier of Saskatchewan speaks to reporters in Regina. The federal government says it’s never received a formal request from Saskatchewan’s deputy premier about the need to transfer infrastructure dollars between funds in order to pay for projects in the province’s two largest cities.

Michael Bell/The Canadian Press

The federal government says it has not received a formal request from Saskatchewan’s deputy premier about the need to transfer infrastructure dollars between funds in order to pay for projects in the province’s two largest cities.

Gord Wyant jointly signed a letter addressed to Regina-area Liberal Member of Parliament Ralph Goodale saying a transfer is needed between the pots of money Ottawa allocated to pay for specific infrastructure projects.

Saskatchewan says Ottawa is being unresponsive to its requests, putting three cultural and recreational projects in Regina and Saskatoon in jeopardy.

But the press secretary for federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities François-Philippe Champagne says it has not received a formal request from Wyant to transfer this money.

Ann-Clara Vaillancourt says it’s always open to reviewing requests.

It’s the second time in recent weeks that the Saskatchewan government has expressed concerns about the federal government’s infrastructure funding timelines.

Wyant accused Ottawa of delaying the approval of a list projects submitted to the federal government earlier this summer.

