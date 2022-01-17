Some Ontario school boards are scrambling to adjust their plans for reopening schools today as a winter storm blankets much of the southern part of the province with snow.

The Toronto District School Board said all schools will be moving to remote learning today.

“Given the significant snowfall overnight and more expected this morning, we have made the decision to cancel school busses and close all TDSB schools – including those supporting students with complex medical and special education needs – to in-person learning for today. As shared with families yesterday, all schools will be moving to remote learning today,” the board’s website said, adding child care centres located in TDSB schools were expected to open, but parents should contact operators directly to confirm.

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board announced it would continue with remote learning today after Environment Canada warned 40 centimetres of snow could fall by this evening.

The York Region District School Board has announced that it too has cancelled the return to in-class learning today because of the weather but will continue to offer the option of remote learning.

A similar announcement was made by the Halton District board, though remote learning is not being offered as an option.

Hamilton-Wentworth’s board, meanwhile, announced that if buses had to be cancelled, classes would be, too — both online and in-person.

The national weather agency is forecasting 15 to 25 centimetres for the Greater Toronto and Hamilton areas.

With files from staff

