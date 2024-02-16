An Ottawa youth facing several charges for an alleged plot against the Jewish community is now accused of conspiracy to commit murder through involvement with a terrorist group.

In addition, the RCMP has arrested and charged a second young person with terrorism offences as a co-conspirator.

In a news release Friday, the Mounties announced two new charges against the first youth and three charges against the second one.

Neither of the young people can be identified due to publication bans, and bail hearings have yet to take place in Ontario court.

The first youth already faced charges including knowingly facilitating a terrorist activity by being in possession of explosive substances. The charges also included allegedly instructing a person to carry out a terrorist activity “against Jewish persons.”

It was announced Friday that both young people are charged with conspiring to commit murder “for the benefit of, at the direction of or in association with a terrorist group,” as well as facilitating terrorist activity by making available and exchanging instructional material and propaganda.

The second young person is also charged with facilitating terrorist activity by seeking to acquire a prohibited firearm.

“The RCMP is concerned with the growing trend of violent extremism, in particular, the increase in youth involvement,” the national police force said Friday.

“Online radicalization continues to be a concern, not only related to terrorism, but also in the broader area of grievance-based violence. Families, communities and police have a key role in the prevention and disengagement from violent extremism.”

With youth now having more access to information than ever before, it is essential that people in positions of influence ensure that the information and activities they’re participating in are safe, the Mounties added.

Adults in positions of authority, such as parents, teachers and coaches, are encouraged to be extra vigilant in observing anything that may be of a concern, especially given the abundance of online platforms, the RCMP said.

“Open and frank communication between young people and those who work with them and care about them is critical.”