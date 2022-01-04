Irwin Cotler speaks with the media following Liberal party caucus Wednesday October 8, 2014 in Ottawa.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Canada’s special envoy on combatting antisemitism says Quebec’s law banning teachers and some other public-sector workers from wearing religious symbols at work is “discriminatory” and authorizes state interference in religion.

Prof. Irwin Cotler, a former justice minister and attorney general, says the law that has come to be known as Bill 21 also breaches both Canada’s and Quebec’s charters of rights and freedoms.

The secularism law provoked protests before the holiday break after Fatemeh Anvari, a Grade 3 teacher, was told she could no longer teach in a classroom because she wears a hijab.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said he does not agree with the law and has not ruled out intervening in a legal battle against it “at some point in time.”

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said he would support federal intervention in a court challenge, while Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole has said the issue is a matter for Quebec.

The prime minister reappointed Cotler as Canada’s special envoy on preserving Holocaust remembrance and combatting anti-Semitism last November.

The human-rights lawyer is charged with fighting antisemitism and discrimination in Canada and abroad and works with ministers to inform policy.