Our morning newsletters have a new look

We’re excited to announce the launch of two new daily Globe and Mail newsletters: a rebranding of our flagship Morning Update, and a new morning business read called Business Brief.

Keeping up with the daily flood of news can feel overwhelming. And it can be harder to know who and what to trust online as social networks pull away from Canadian news outlets, misinformation and disinformation spread across digital platforms and Google experiments south of the border with AI-driven search results.

Our goal with these two newsletters is to cut through the noise and bring you the most important stories of the moment in a smart, succinct way. Each newsletter will be helmed by the same writer every weekday – acting as your guide to the news and business worlds and delivering the context you need to understand the headlines (and, dare we say, have a bit of fun while doing it).

Danielle Groen will be the voice of Morning Update. Danielle has been a writer and editor for more than 15 years for a wide range of top Canadian media outlets, covering everything from health and science to business, education and books.

Business Brief will be written by Chris Wilson-Smith, who joined the Report on Business in 2008 and went on to serve as The Globe’s deputy national editor and foreign editor.

The first edition of Business Brief lands in inboxes Thursday morning. Sign up here.

And Morning Update launches Friday. You can sign up here.

Thanks for reading, and we look forward to hearing what you think of our new newsletters.