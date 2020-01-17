 Skip to main content

Canada

Outages expected as blizzard conditions descend on eastern Newfoundland

ST. JOHN’S, N.L.
The Canadian Press
The Battery in St. John's, N.L., in a Jan. 6, 2020, file photo. The City of St. John’s has warned residents to prepare emergency kits with enough supplies to last for at least 72 hours.

The Canadian Press

Blizzard conditions have descended on parts of Newfoundland, where residents are preparing to be snowed in by an expected 40 to 75 centimetres of snow.

Environment Canada has issued blizzard and wind warnings for much of the island, with the heaviest snow expected in the Avalon and Bonavista peninsulas, where strong winds and blowing snow may cause whiteout conditions until Saturday.

The heaviest snow is anticipated to last during the day but wind gusts are expected to pick up in the evening, with gusts as strong as 150 kilometres per hour near coastal areas.

Schools and government offices have been closed in the St. John’s area.

The City of St. John’s has warned residents to prepare emergency kits with enough supplies to last for at least 72 hours.

Metrobus Transit cancelled bus service in the city for the day and flights scheduled throughout the day were cancelled at St. John’s International Airport.

