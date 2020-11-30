Outbreak declared after 62 cases linked to Ontario window company

A COVID-19 outbreak at a window company in Vaughan, Ont., has sickened 62 people.

Public health officials say there are also five probable cases and one under investigation.

York Region Public Health says this is the second outbreak at State Windows Corporation’s facility.

The initial outbreak was declared in May, with 17 people infected by the time it ended in July.

The health unit says it inspected the workplace and is still identifying close contacts.

It says it is working with the Ministry of Labour, which has launched an investigation.

