Outdoor sports, low-risk indoor activities can resume in schools, Toronto Public Health says

Toronto Public Health says that outdoor sports and low-risk indoor activities can return to its city’s schools.

In a release Monday morning, public health said that it has recommended that school boards allow a “gradual return of clubs, activities, sports teams, bands (without wind and brass instruments) and extracurricular[s],” begining with students between the ages of 12 and 17, who are eligible for vaccines. It said that schools should prioritize lower-risk activities indoors, which could include chess clubs, and activities that occur outdoors.

A recommendation by TPH earlier this month that school boards pause extracurriculars for the month of September created a furor among students and educators. High-school students who are vaccinated, in particular, called the recommendation unfair.

Story continues below advertisement

Shortly after, Eileen de Villa, Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health, said that the safe return to in-person learning was a priority. In an interview with The Globe and Mail, she also acknowledged it was important for students to participate in extracurriculars in school, but felt a more cautious approach was “reasonable.” She said TPH would work with school boards to see what is doable.

“We are going to recommend a gradual introduction. So it’s not necessarily, ‘Look you’re going to get nothing in September.’ It’s what’s safe [and] what are the schools prepared to do,” Dr. de Villa said earlier this month.

On Monday, TPH said that students from different schools and mixed cohorts should limit interactions to the outdoors. Public health also said that schools should keep attendance records for contact tracing.

Further, masking is not required when students are participating in high-intensity outdoor activities, but TPH said it should be considered when possible. Masking and physical distancing would be required for indoor activities, TPH said.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce has said sports and clubs should be restored because they play a vital role in the physical and mental well-being of students.

The province’s science advisory table recommended a return to extracurriculars but also cautioned local public-health officials could implement temporary measures and restrictions depending on how much virus is circulating in the community.

Neighbouring boards, including Peel and York, are going ahead with extracurriculars.

Story continues below advertisement

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.