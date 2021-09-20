 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Canada

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Outdoor sports, low-risk indoor activities can resume in schools, Toronto Public Health says

Caroline AlphonsoEducation Reporter
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Toronto Public Health says that outdoor sports and low-risk indoor activities can return to its city’s schools.

In a release Monday morning, public health said that it has recommended that school boards allow a “gradual return of clubs, activities, sports teams, bands (without wind and brass instruments) and extracurricular[s],” begining with students between the ages of 12 and 17, who are eligible for vaccines. It said that schools should prioritize lower-risk activities indoors, which could include chess clubs, and activities that occur outdoors.

A recommendation by TPH earlier this month that school boards pause extracurriculars for the month of September created a furor among students and educators. High-school students who are vaccinated, in particular, called the recommendation unfair.

Story continues below advertisement

Shortly after, Eileen de Villa, Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health, said that the safe return to in-person learning was a priority. In an interview with The Globe and Mail, she also acknowledged it was important for students to participate in extracurriculars in school, but felt a more cautious approach was “reasonable.” She said TPH would work with school boards to see what is doable.

“We are going to recommend a gradual introduction. So it’s not necessarily, ‘Look you’re going to get nothing in September.’ It’s what’s safe [and] what are the schools prepared to do,” Dr. de Villa said earlier this month.

On Monday, TPH said that students from different schools and mixed cohorts should limit interactions to the outdoors. Public health also said that schools should keep attendance records for contact tracing.

Further, masking is not required when students are participating in high-intensity outdoor activities, but TPH said it should be considered when possible. Masking and physical distancing would be required for indoor activities, TPH said.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce has said sports and clubs should be restored because they play a vital role in the physical and mental well-being of students.

The province’s science advisory table recommended a return to extracurriculars but also cautioned local public-health officials could implement temporary measures and restrictions depending on how much virus is circulating in the community.

Neighbouring boards, including Peel and York, are going ahead with extracurriculars.

Story continues below advertisement

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies