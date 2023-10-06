Open this photo in gallery: Manitoba Progressive Conservative Leader Heather Stefanson during a speech at the PC election night party in Winnipeg on Oct. 3.Daniel Crump/The Canadian Press

Outgoing Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson will remain leader of the Progressive Conservative party for at least a year while it prepares for a leadership race.

Stefanson announced she was stepping down as leader after Wab Kinew’s New Democrats won a majority government during Tuesday’s provincial election.

She narrowly hung onto her legislature seat in the Winnipeg riding of Tuxedo.

Stefanson says in a release that she believes in the PC party and wants to stay on to ensure there is stability as it transitions to a new leader.

The party says a leadership race is expected to take place within the next 12 to 18 months.

Stefanson became the first woman to lead the province after winning a party leadership race when former premier Brian Pallister retired in 2021.