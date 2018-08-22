More than 1,100 Saudi medical residents get extended deadline to leave Canada

More than 1,100 Saudi Arabian medical residents and fellows will stay in Canada for an additional three weeks, with a new departure date of Sept. 22, The Globe and Mail has learned.

The new deadline will give hospitals more time to develop contingency plans and may allow some of the medical trainees to write their Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada exams, according to HealthCareCAN, a national organization representing hospitals and health-care organizations.

The residents and fellows will continue working at hospitals until the departure date as part of the new deadline, said Paul-Émile Cloutier, president and CEO of HealthCareCAN.

Canada has had an arrangement with Saudi Arabia for decades under which the kingdom pays for medical residents and fellows from that country to train and practise here. Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia ordered its medical graduates and other students back to Saudi Arabia by Aug. 31 following a diplomatic spat with Canada.

While the new deadline relieves some of the immediate pressure on hospitals, the imminent departure of the Saudi trainees still represents a major challenge for the health-care system, Mr. Cloutier said.

“It’s a very complicated issue that will have a ripple effect across the system,” he said.