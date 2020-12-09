 Skip to main content

Over 41,000 children living in poverty in Nova Scotia, and numbers rising, says study

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A newly released study by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives says more than 41,000 children in Nova Scotia live in poverty, and the numbers have been rising.

Using the latest available data from 2018, the 2020 Report Card on Child and Family Poverty in Nova Scotia says the percentage of children living in low-income circumstances increased to 24.6 per cent from 24.2 per cent in 2017.

It says Nova Scotia has a slightly higher rate of child poverty than it did in 1989 when the House of Commons voted to end it by the year 2000.

Story continues below advertisement

The report card also says that between 1989 and 2018, child poverty rates decreased in every province and territory except Nova Scotia.

Director Christine Saulnier says the centre’s recommendations change little from year to year because little has changed in way of government supports for families with children living in poverty.

Saulnier says that without significant income support investment by the province, any small gains in one year are lost in the next.

“Moreover, the pandemic likely signals that more families are worse off despite federal emergency income measures,” Saulnier said in a news release.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies