Open this photo in gallery: Houses are flooded near the Bras-du-Nord river May 1, 2023 in downtown Baie-Saint-Paul, Quebec. Quebec public security officials say 89 municipalities are dealing with spring flooding with more than 660 people across the province forced to leave their homes.Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Quebec public security officials say 89 municipalities are dealing with spring flooding with more than 660 people across the province forced to leave their homes.

The regions hardest hit are Outaouais, in western Quebec, the Mauricie region in central Quebec, as well as the Laurentians, Lanaudière and Montérégie regions that surround Montreal.

Officials say more than 1,200 homes have been flooded.

In Gatineau, across from Ottawa, authorities say the water levels have begun to stabilize overnight, and a slow and gradual decline could begin to start the week.

In the provincial capital area, which includes Charlevoix region, 364 people were listed as unable to return home.

That region northeast of Quebec City is where two volunteer firefighters died Monday after they were swept away during a rescue operation.

The coroner’s office identified the firefighters as Régis Lavoie and Christopher Lavoie.

Their bodies were found two days later about 500 metres apart in the Rivière du Gouffre, in St-Urbain, Que., where they worked.