A new study by Quebec’s blood services organization estimates that more than one in four adults in the province developed COVID-19 antibodies between January and mid-March of this year.

The study by Hema-Quebec, which was carried out at the request of the province’s Health Department, used a test that was able to detect COVID-19 antibodies in adult blood donors.

Researchers compared the presence of antibodies to an earlier sample from the same person taken before the arrival of the Omicron variant.

Using samples donated to the province’s plasma bank, the organization concluded that some 27.8 per cent of Quebec’s adult population was infected with COVID-19 in the first two and a half months of the year.

Meanwhile, the Quebec government is reporting four more deaths due to COVID-19 today and a 16-person drop in the number of people hospitalized with the virus.

The total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations now sits at 1,910, after 85 people were admitted in the past 24 hours and 101 discharged, with the number of people in ICU holding steady at 66.

