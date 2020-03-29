Overnight fires in Cape Breton result in death at seniors complex, over 40 displaced

Fires that occurred overnight Saturday in Cape Breton have resulted in the death of one person in a seniors complex and forced over 40 other people out of their homes.

In New Waterford, one person died after a fire at a seniors apartment building on Curran Street, and 30 people are displaced from their apartments.

A news release from the Cape Breton Regional municipality says it’s unclear how long it will be before residents will be able to return to their homes.

Firefighters said the seniors complex fire was out by 5:30 a.m., but New Waterford’s fire department remained on the scene for some time Sunday.

In a separate fire in Sydney, 11 people lost their homes when a fire resulted in one building being torn down.

No injuries were reported in that blaze.

Nova Scotia’s Emergency Measures Organization and the Red Cross are working to assist those displaced by the fires.

