Canada

Owners of Northern Pulp mill say they’re preparing to shut down operations if effluent closure deadline isn’t extended

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
The Northern Pulp mill in Abercrombie, N.S., in an Oct. 11, 2017, file photo.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

The owners of the Northern Pulp mill in Nova Scotia say they are preparing to shut down operations if they don’t get an extension from the province on a legislated deadline to close the facility’s current effluent treatment plant.

In a statement released today, Paper Excellence Canada says the company will be forced to notify its work force and suppliers that it will shut down the facility if the Jan. 31 deadline is not extended.

The pressure tactic from the company comes a day before Premier Stephen McNeil is expected to announce his decision on whether to enforce the legislated deadline or give the company more time to complete an environmental assessment for a new treatment facility.

The company’s plan includes a 15-kilometre pipeline that would pump 85 million litres of treated effluent daily into the Northumberland Strait.

Paper Excellence CEO Brian Baarda says without the extension, the industry needs to be ready for “the worst-case scenario,” which will include the loss of more than 300 jobs and the cancellation of contracts with suppliers and woodlot operators from throughout the province.

He says the company is urging the premier to extend the Boat Harbour Act deadline to “ensure a continued future for a sustainable and prosperous forestry sector in the province.”

“An extension to the Boat Harbour Act deadline while a new world-class waste water treatment facility at Northern Pulp is constructed is vital to achieving this,” said Baarda. “Once complete, the new treatment facility would allow operations in Boat Harbour to cease, enabling federal and provincial remediation.”

The company has consistently said in the past that it would close the mill if the deadline isn’t extended.

Meanwhile on Thursday, dual protests were planned by sides for and against the company’s plan.

A union-sponsored rally is scheduled to be held at the legislature in Halifax by those involved in the province’s forestry sector, with a convoy of heavy trucks expected to descend on the city.

People are also expected to gather in a gymnasium in the Pictou Landing First Nation to show support for the community, which wants McNeil to enforce the deadline to close the mill’s effluent lagoons.

Nova Scotia Environment Minister Gordon Wilson says the province doesn't have enough information to determine if Northern Pulp's project will harm the environment, and the company can't move forward until it files a full environmental assessment report. The Canadian Press

