Pacemaker for the brain is part of an experimental PTSD treatment

Roughly one in three patients with post-traumatic stress disorder do not respond to the standard treatments of drugs and psychotherapy. But a team of researchers in Toronto believes deep brain stimulation, which is sometimes described as a pacemaker for the brain, may hold the key to their relief.

Earlier this month, surgeons at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre implanted a pacemaker-like device in their first PTSD patient, launching a pioneering trial of deep brain stimulation for treating the complex disorder. The procedure involves drilling dime-sized holes in the patient’s skull and inserting two electrodes, which are powered by a battery pack implanted under the collarbone. By adjusting the electric pulses emitted by the electrodes, the researchers aim to regulate a brain circuit, called the limbic circuit, which involves multiple areas of the brain associated with PTSD symptoms.

Deep brain stimulation has been used for around 20 years to treat Parkinson’s disease, as well as a range of other conditions, from epilepsy to major depression. But the experimental use of it for PTSD reflects a recent shift in the understanding of the mental illness, which affects an estimated one in 10 Canadians at some point in their lives and involves multiple symptoms, from depression and anger to flashbacks and intrusive thoughts. In the past decade, researchers and doctors have begun moving away from viewing PTSD and multiple other conditions, including addiction and anorexia nervosa, as clusters of symptoms. Instead, they now see them as circuit disorders of the brain, says principal investigator Dr. Nir Lipsman, a neurosurgeon and scientist at Sunnybrook.

Dysfunctional brain circuits in PTSD are believed to overlap with the circuits and brain structures involved in other disorders, such as depression and anxiety disorder, he explains. This new understanding paves the way for potentially treating an entire network by stimulating a very specific point in a circuit, rather than trying to target individual brain structures linked to the various symptoms.

Using deep brain stimulation, "if you can home in on a specific structure that you know has been implicated [in PTSD], you can potentially involve the entire circuit,” Dr. Lipsman explains.

While it’s possible this approach may be effective for certain, very treatment-resistant patients, “we have to keep in mind that’s a very invasive procedure,” says PTSD expert Dr. Ruth Lanius, a professor of psychiatry at the University of Western Ontario’s Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry, who is not involved in the Sunnybrook trial.

Although deep brain stimulation is considered safe, there are risks of complications from the surgery, such as infection and, in very rare cases, stroke due to bleeding and even death. Side effects of the stimulation, which tend to be reversible or temporary, can include changes in mood, personality or behaviour, and seizures.

Currently, the standard treatments for PTSD include medications, such as antidepressants and atypical (also known as second-generation) anti-psychotics and therapy, Dr. Lanius says.

For those who find no relief from these standard treatments, PTSD can be consuming. Serena Kelly, 47, for instance, has lost count of all the treatments she has tried over the past 20 years. Medications failed to help. And while a type of therapy called cognitive processing therapy allowed her to recognize distorted thoughts, it did not prevent her from becoming instantly overwhelmed by fear and distress whenever she encountered a smell, sight or sound that reminded her of a traumatic incident.

For Ms. Kelly, who developed PTSD after multiple traumas, including abuse and the death of her daughter, day-to-day life is filled with such triggers. She freezes in terror, her chest tightens, she hyperventilates and it can take around half an hour before she can resume whatever she was doing. At night, intrusive images invade her thoughts when she closes her eyes.

Her search for help led her to agree to become the first patient in the Sunnybrook trial. Under anaesthetic on Feb. 7, Ms. Kelly lay awake on the operating table as doctors guided two electrodes into the subgenual cingulate of her brain, an area known to be tied to mood and anxiety disorders. As they activated the electrodes and adjusted their settings, they asked Ms. Kelly a series of questions to gauge how she was feeling to ensure there were no adverse side effects.

Ms. Kelly says she could feel a heightened sense of awareness when the electrodes were turned on in the operating room, though she says it was was difficult to tell whether she felt any better. “It was just a feeling of being very alert and awake.”

In the coming weeks, the research team will examine the effects of the deep brain stimulation, and will make adjustments to the direction and frequency of the electric pulses to try to tailor the treatment for Ms. Kelly. For this first phase of the trial, the researchers intend to replicate the procedure on four other patients to ensure the safety and feasibility of the treatment. Subsequent phases will investigate its efficacy.

Regardless of whether deep brain stimulation is effective for her, Ms. Kelly says her participation in the trial will help researchers better understand her condition.

“At this point, I can’t not try,” she says. “I’m not living. I’m surviving.”