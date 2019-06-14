 Skip to main content

Canada Pair of Cape Breton lighthouses given protection as federal heritage properties

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Pair of Cape Breton lighthouses given protection as federal heritage properties

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Two lighthouses in Cape Breton are now protected with a federal government heritage designation.

Margaree Harbour Front and Rear Range lighthouses were built in 1900 to guide vessels entering Margaree Harbour from the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

Situated 65 metres apart, the lighthouses are traditional, square tapered wooden towers that have served as guides for the local and regional commercial fishery, as well as for recreational boat traffic.

Story continues below advertisement

With Friday’s announcement, a total of 99 lighthouses in eight provinces are now protected under the Heritage Lighthouse Protection Act.

Of those, 42 are managed by the federal government and 57, including the two Margaree Harbour lighthouses, will be managed by new owners.

The designation of the Cape Breton lighthouses was announced by Liberal MP Rodger Cuzner, who called them “treasured symbols of the Margaree Harbour community.”

“These heritage lighthouse designations will ensure that these lighthouses will be protected for generations,” Cuzner said in a news release “I am proud to recognize the designation of these navigational aids that have supported commercial fishing and recreational boating in Nova Scotia.”

The heritage designations are made by the minister of environment and climate change on the recommendation of the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter