Pair sentenced as accessories to killing of woman after funeral in Saskatchewan

NORTH BATTLEFORD, Sask.
The Canadian Press
Tiki Brook-Lyn Laverdiere, is shown in this undated handout photo provided July 17, 2019.

HO/The Canadian Press

Two people have been sentenced for being accessories after the killing of an Edmonton woman in Saskatchewan.

Tiki Laverdiere was reported missing last May after she attended a friend’s funeral on the Thunderchild First Nation in Saskatchewan.

The 25-year-old’s remains were found about two months later in a rural area outside North Battleford.

Eight people were charged in her death, and the court imposed a publication ban on details of the case.

Brent Checkosis and Mavis Takakenew earlier pleaded guilty to being accessories after the fact to murder.

Checkosis, who is 19, was sentenced to seven years in prison and Takakenew, who is 55, was handed 18 months in jail.

With credit for time they have already spent in custody, Checkosis must serve another 5 1/2 years and Takakenew an additional four months.

