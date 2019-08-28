 Skip to main content

Canada Pallister accused of ducking opponents as Manitoba Tories have only committed to one leaders debate

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Pallister accused of ducking opponents as Manitoba Tories have only committed to one leaders debate

Steve Lambert
Winnipeg
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Manitoba Progressive Conservative Leader Brian Pallister speaks during a news conference at a medical clinic, in Winnipeg, on Aug. 26, 2016.

JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

Manitoba Progressive Conservative Leader Brian Pallister was being accused Tuesday of hiding from his opponents after plans for one leaders debate fell through and another seemed uncertain.

The Chamber of Commerce in Brandon, along with the Brandon Sun newspaper, had hoped to hold a leaders forum before the Sept. 10 election. A debate in the province’s second-largest city has been an election tradition. But the Tories backed out, said the newspaper’s editor, Matt Goerzen.

“Brian Pallister’s campaign team has informed us … that the premier will not be joining us in Brandon,” Goerzen posted on social media this week.

Story continues below advertisement

“As such, the chamber and the Sun have cancelled the debate.”

The Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce is planning to hold a similar event next week, but Pallister’s team has been non-committal.

“He is currently scheduled to be outside the city campaigning that day,” Progressive Conservative communications staff wrote in an e-mail Tuesday.

Pallister’s opponents said democracy was not being well-served.

“I don’t know why Brian Pallister called an early election if he didn’t plan to show up for it,” NDP Leader Wab Kinew said.

Pallister bumped up the election more than a year ahead of the scheduled date of Oct. 6, 2020.

For now, the only debate to which he has committed is a 50-minute televised event Wednesday night put on by a consortium of Winnipeg TV outlets.

Story continues below advertisement

“Honestly, the more debates, the better, especially if we are going to be talking about issues that aren’t going to be limited to what we can talk about in 50 minutes on TV,” Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont said.

Last week, Green Party Leader James Beddome placed a rubber chicken in front of an empty chair at a debate organized by an anti-poverty coalition and which Pallister declined to attend.

Pallister said he and his fellow Tories have been criss-crossing the province, door-knocking and taking part in electronic town-hall meetings.

“We’re excited about continuing to do our outreach and I’ll leave the management of the campaign to the managers of the campaign.”

Pallister has been running a front-runner-style campaign since he called the vote. His announcements have been mostly low-key, incremental increases on past actions.

Polls throughout this year have suggested the Tories have a solid lead over the New Democrats, but with a much closer race in vote-rich Winnipeg.

Story continues below advertisement

Pallister promised Tuesday to increase the biodiesel mandate – the minimum percentage of biofuels in diesel – to five per cent from two. For gasoline, the minimum percentage of ethanol would rise to 10 per cent from 8.5.

The changes would reduce emissions and be the equivalent of taking 75,000 cars off the road, Pallister said.

Kinew promised more money for mental-health services, including subsidized counselling and supports in public schools.

Lamont said a Liberal government would open a virtual addictions co-ordination centre. People could phone or go online to get help and guidance, similar to a service in Alberta aimed at opioid users.

And Beddome said he would apply a 20 per cent tax to all sugary beverages to try to drive down diabetes rates and raise $20 million a year for health care.

With files from Kelly Geraldine Malone

Story continues below advertisement

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter