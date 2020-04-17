Pandemic could push Toronto’s budget shortfall to nearly $2.8-billion, mayor says

Toronto is facing a budget shortfall of as much as $2.76-billion as it struggles to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor John Tory said Friday, calling the outbreak “one of the greatest financial challenges the city has ever faced.”

The new projections are far higher than an earlier shortfall estimate of $780-million, which looked only at the 12 weeks through the end of June.

According to the city’s new figures, a three-month lockdown followed by a six-month recovery period would mean a shortfall of $1.5-billion. And the picture becomes considerably more bleak if the pandemic lasts longer.

“While it is something we are desperately trying to avoid by following [health experts’] advice to stay home and keep our distance from others,” reads the mayor’s prepared remarks for an afternoon briefing, “a nine-month lockdown and a 12-month recovery period would cost the city government $2.76-billion by the end of this year.”

Mr. Tory said that staff were scouring the city’s expenses for savings and that talks were ongoing with higher levels of government on possible financial support. “This will require assistance … in substantial amounts,” he said.

The city has no mechanism by which it can easily generate billions of dollars. A rule of thumb measure for property tax – one of the key sources of Toronto’s revenue – is that boosting it 1 percentage point raises approximately $30-million.

Either shortfall scenario would represent a massive chunk of the city’s operating budget, which in 2020 amounted to $13.53-billion. The city can run a short-term deficit but, under the law, must make whole any shortfall by the end of the year.

The British Columbia government this week announced that municipalities would be able to carry forward a deficit for a single year. The idea has sparked some criticism, including from Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart, who said that the city would simply have to pay the money back the following year.

