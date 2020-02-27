Is the coronavirus a pandemic? The WHO hasn’t declared it one, but here’s what you need to know if they do

COVID-19’s rapid spread around the world has raised alarms that a pandemic might be imminent, potentially putting vulnerable people at deadly risk. But what is a pandemic, and what happens if this new coronavirus is declared one? Here’s what you need to know.





What ‘pandemic’ means

Open this photo in gallery An electron-microscope image shows, SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the coronaviral illness known as COVID-19. U.S. National Institutes of Health/AFP via Getty Images

Pandemic comes from the Greek words pan, “all,” and demos, “people.” Health agencies use it to refer to the worldwide spread of a previously unknown disease. But since there’s no globally accepted definition of “worldwide” – How many countries? How many continents? – a disease may sometimes be treated as a pandemic in one jurisdiction, but not another. Australia, for instance, effectively started treating the current coronavirus as a pandemic when the World Health Organization hadn’t yet called it that.

The last generally agreed-upon pandemic was 2009′s spread of H1N1, also called swine flu. When WHO revised its guidelines for pandemics at the time, it didn’t include a single, quotable definition of what a pandemic is. Instead, it described six phases from initial infections to pandemic, each giving national health authorities advice about what to do as the urgency increased:

1: Animals are infected with a disease, but not humans.

Later revisions to the influenza guidelines simplified and blended these stages. First there’s an interpandemic phase between outbreaks of a disease; then an alert phase, when a new disease type is observed in humans; then a pandemic phase, when the disease has spread globally; and finally a transition phase, when the global risk subsides. WHO risk-management documents acknowledge that the situation can quickly change between the stages. Ultimately, the declaration of a pandemic is up to the WHO director-general, “based on risk assessment and appropriate to the situation.”

Open this photo in gallery Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is Director-General of the World Health Organization. Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP





How is a pandemic different from an epidemic or outbreak?

An outbreak is the emergence of a disease in a particular place, while an epidemic is a dramatic, sudden or unexpected rise in infections within a country or region. When COVID-19 initially emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan last December, that was an outbreak, but by the point where it had infected thousands in Hubei province and its environs, it was an epidemic. If a new disease becomes so established that there’s a baseline level that is considered normal, then it’s endemic: The common cold, for instance, is caused by other types of coronaviruses that nearly everybody has at some point. And if a disease is endemic but causes a sustained level of infection higher than health officials think it should be, it’s hyperendemic.

A key stage in the transition from outbreak to epidemic to pandemic is community spread, meaning the disease is present in patients who hadn’t recently travelled to an infected area and have had no known exposure to another infected person. In other words, once a country’s health officials can no longer keep track of where every case originates, it’s too late to completely stop it from reaching that country’s general population.

Open this photo in gallery Muslim pilgrims wear masks at the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca on Feb. 27, after the Saudi government, fearing the spread of the coronavirus, suspended visas to visit Islam's holiest sites. ABDULGANI BASHEER/AFP via Getty Images





Does ‘pandemic’ mean it’s deadlier?

Yes and no. “Pandemic” refers to where the disease has spread, not how many people it’s infected; however, obviously, those two things are interrelated. In the first two months after COVID-19 was discovered in China, health officials had a more or less clear idea of where the disease was likely to come from, which meant they could target their messages to people travelling from those places. But in a pandemic situation, the disease could be introduced to an uninfected population from lots of different places, making it harder to stop and more likely to infect the most at-risk groups: elderly people, patients with pre-existing medical conditions and health-care workers.





Where is COVID-19 now?

1 to 9 10 to 99 101 to 1000 Over 1000 cases Show all







What would a COVID-19 pandemic look like?

COVID-19 is caused by a type of coronavirus, officially named SARS-CoV-2, that is in the same family of viruses as SARS and MERS. An infected person may feel feverish, tired or congested, or have a sore throat or general aches. Some people are infected but don’t show any symptoms, and most recover from the virus without special treatment. But in extreme cases, pneumonia sets in, sometimes with fatal results.

HOW DOES CORONAVIRUS INFECT A PERSON? Human coronaviruses most commonly spread from an infected person to others through: The air by coughing and sneezing Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands Touching the eyes, nose or mouth after touching an infected surface Rarely, fecal contamination WHAT ARE THE SYMPTOMS OF THE VIRUS? Headache Runny nose Sore throat Cough Fever In more severe cases, infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death SOME FACTS ABOUT THE VIRUS Belongs to large family of viruses that cause illnesses ranging from common cold to more severe diseases such as MERS and SARS Coronaviruses are zoonotic, meaning they are transmitted between animals and people There are no specific treatments for coronaviruses, but symptoms can be treated MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Health Canada, WHO





If this is a pandemic, what do I do?

Canada already has a detailed pandemic plan ready for the coronavirus, federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu says. You may have already seen its initial steps: Increased surveillance for the disease at hospitals and airports, warnings to the public about the symptoms of the disease. Most of this plan is meant for health officials and governments to co-ordinate their available resources, but it may involve actions from the public such as staying home from work or school. One thing you should definitely do is wash your hands often and properly; here’s a video primer from the WHO on how to do that.

For now, Ms. Hajdu has said Canadians can prepare by making sure they have an adequate supply of food and prescription drugs. If cases spread at the local level, governments might also consider things like closing schools or gathering volunteers to open reception centres for people who are sick and need help, but not necessarily hospitalization. If things get really bad, and provincial health-care systems have to start doing triage to allocate services, that’s when public-health agencies may consider cancelling major gatherings like festivals and sports events. If this does happen, it’s important for Canadians to follow the agencies’ advice.

The plan also outlines what happens when the pandemic dies down and things start to get back to normal. First is to prepare for a possible resurgence and restock supplies. Health systems should also put together immunization programs, if a vaccine exists, and evaluate the psychological effect of the outbreak on the public.





Compiled by Globe staff

With reports from The Canadian Press and Carly Weeks

