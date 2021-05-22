‘My hair is living its best life’: Pandemic hairstyles are all about keeping it free-spirited and fuss-free

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Register
AdChoices

‘My hair is living its best life’: Pandemic hairstyles are all about keeping it free-spirited and fuss-free

Erin Anderssen
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Mario Palmer of Toronto poses with his latest self-made hairstyle, near his home in Toronto on May 20, 2021. Palmer says he's had five distinct self-cut haircut styles since CV-19 came into our lives in March, 2020, including completely bald to blonde to the current fade with a beard and mustache.

Glenn Lowson/The Globe and Mail

Locked down without a barber, Mario Palmer took his hair into his own hands. Early in the pandemic, the 29-year-old digital media specialist in Toronto grew out the first afro of his adult life. But those two inches “made my head look super big,” he says, especially on Zoom, which inspired a hat phase. Next, a set of drugstore clippers and a DIY trim resulted in clumps in the back with bald spots on the sides: “I looked like a hot mess.” By winter, he was bleaching from a box –“I rocked that hairstyle for a couple months” – until his hair started falling out. So he gave himself a buzz cut, calling it his Britney Spears look. “Now I know why she did it,” he says. “It was liberating.”

Perhaps we weren’t all as adventurous as Mr. Palmer. But judging from the tousled, woolly mops on social media, Canadian haircuts definitely got more free-spirited during our year of confinement. Our pandemic why-bother hairstyles were a definite mood. Who needs to blow dry if you never leave the house? Why brush if you can hide it with hairband headphones on Zoom? In a year of lowlights, the blonde faded and the bar fell. Mountain Men took up residence in the living rooms of the nation, and Silver Sisters chose nature over nurture. But fast forward through one-dose summer to two-dose fall, and do we return to fussy coifs? Do our trims get prim again?

“My hair is living its best life,” says Toronto lawyer Breanna Needham, 33, who vows to return to the office with the naturally wavy hair she grew long during the pandemic. “And I am less fussed about it.”

Story continues below advertisement

She hasn’t cut it since last summer, and she stopped highlighting; it’s now honey blond instead of platinum white. The pandemic, she says, was a great time “to dial back on a lot things I was just in a routine of doing” – including the 35 minutes she took to get ready each day. (A 2012 U.S. survey suggested that 38 per cent of women and 21 per cent of men spent more than 30 minutes on their morning routine.) Now, “it’s five minutes in the shower, and I’m ready.”

There are finally enough women in power, she hopes, that these relaxed standards can be maintained. “I am hoping there will be a broader movement.”

That’s a shift Black women have long been waiting for, says Hope Maitwe, a program facilitator with Black Canadian Women in Action. During the pandemic, Ms. Maitwe has continued growing out her hair, using protective styles such as crochet braids, to help protect it from Edmonton’s weather. Without access to a hairdresser, she relied on YouTube to help deal with knots. “While that’s been challenging, it has also been good time to get to know my hair,” she says.

For Black women, going “natural” is complicated – both in terms of care and because of a long history of discrimination around their hairstyles. “Our hair is a big to-do,” Ms. Maitwe says. “It is still a touchy subject.” She recalls how at a previous job she was advised to straighten her hair if she wanted to fit in and get promoted. One reason Black women start their own businesses, she says, is so they can be free to express themselves, including their hair.

Having the salons closed has also meant losing a supportive gathering place. “We have all had one experience or another with our hair – in the workplace, or a boyfriend dumping us because of our hair,” Ms. Maitwe says. “The salon was a community where you could come and talk and feel beautiful.”

A lot of us will be rushing to the hairdresser for one simple reason: Hair is a human obsession. Just ask Toronto Mayor John Tory, whose haircut – or lack of one – has been getting mixed reviews on social media. “My mom would be a dissenter,” he says. He’s heard his hair, which became especially fluffy after an ill-advised encounter with his wife’s new Dyson hair dryer, likened to that of Beethoven and a seventies gameshow host. But there are no plans to trim it until lockdown lifts and he can go back to his barber of 50 years.

Hairstyles – mainly women’s – have often been influenced by world events and judged against the current politics and culture of the country.

Story continues below advertisement

After the Spanish Flu and the First World War, women rebelled by lopping off their long tresses, trading chignons for the flapper bob. Fashion historian Einav Rabinovitch-Fox says the act was a way to rebel and represented a desire for life to be fun and lighter again. In many cases women were actually lighter. Losing all that heavy hair took pounds off instantly, she says, making for “a different experience in the world.”

During the Second World War, “victory rolls” – big curls on the top of the head – were popular, reportedly both as a show of support for soldiers overseas and to keep women’s hair out of their faces and easily tucked under scarfs at the factory.

When we all get around to cutting our hair this time, perhaps some good can come of it. Melanie Rodriguez, 40, is one of the Canadians who have donated their pandemic ponytails to charity. The Toronto special-education teacher recently chopped off 11 inches of her wavy, brown hair and donated it to Chai Lifeline Canada, an organization that provides support to families of seriously ill children.

“Volunteering wasn’t an option,” she says. “So what did I have? It just felt nice to do something during the pandemic.”

As for Mr. Palmer, he’s off to the barber for a professional cut as soon as possible. And he says the effort that he had to put into his pandemic hair and the influence it had on his mood has made him more empathetic toward his female friends. “I have a new appreciation for wigs.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies