Ontario party leaders say pandemic recovery, housing and affordability will be top of mind when the provincial legislature resumes sitting tomorrow.

Legislators are set to return to session for a few weeks before June’s election.

Premier Doug Ford’s government is due to table its annual budget before the end of March, likely giving clues to the Progressive Conservative re-election platform.

The spending plan could include promised cuts to the provincial gas tax or income tax.

Housing Minister Steve Clark has said he wants to use legislation or regulation to enact some solutions from a recent task force report on the province’s housing crisis.

New Democrat Leader Andrea Horwath says housing will also be an issue for her party, along with financial support for people and businesses coming out of the pandemic.

The provincial Liberals also intend to focus on pandemic recovery and say they plan to introduce legislation making COVID-19 vaccinations required to attend school.

