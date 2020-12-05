Pandemic updates Dec. 5: Quebec has 2,000 daily COVID-19 cases for the first time

11:41 a.m. ET

Quebec reports 2,031 new COVID-19 cases, 48 deaths

Quebec is reporting more than 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 for the first time since the pandemic began.

The province reported 2,031 new infections as well as 48 additional deaths.

Eleven of the deaths occurred in the last 24 hours, while the rest happened earlier or at an unknown date. Hospitalizations declined by seven to 754, with 96 people in intensive care.

Story continues below advertisement

– The Canadian Press

11:30 a.m. ET

New Brunswick has two new COVID-19 cases

Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting two new cases of COVID-19 today.

The first case involves a person in their 50s in the Saint John region, and the second case is a person in their 40s in the Edmundston region of northwestern New Brunswick.

There are now 98 active cases in the province, with one patient recovering in an intensive care unit.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 530, which includes seven deaths and 425 recoveries.

– The Canadian Press

11:19 a.m. ET

COVID-19-linked deaths rise by 20 in Ontario

Open this photo in gallery Personal support workers tend to a Parkdale Assisted Living program participant in Toronto on Friday. Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Ontario is reporting a record high of 1,859 new COVID-19 cases today, along with 20 new deaths linked to the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

The total breaks the previous record of 1,855 reached last month.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says Toronto remains the provincial hotspot with 504 new cases while 463 are in Peel and 198 in York Region.

There are 1,624 more resolved cases, while the number of active cases sits at 15,212.

The number of patients in the province’s hospitals stands at 709, with 202 in intensive care.

Elliott says the province has “reached a critical point” in the spread of the virus and is once again urging residents to wear masks and follow public health advice.

– The Canadian Press

Story continues below advertisement

More coronavirus news and explainers

Long-term care industry waiting for advice on COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Hope for Christmas gatherings dashed in Quebec, after two weeks of debate and ever-shifting details

Moscow rolls out Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to those most exposed to the virus

Which COVID-19 vaccines are coming to Canada, and when? How well do they work? Everything you need to know

Coronavirus commentary

Picard: Nursing homes were a horror story in COVID-19′s first wave. Why are we seeing a sequel?

Jen Agg: I’ve spent my life building restaurants. COVID-19 has killed their magic – and threatened their future

Cryderman: Even with a strong vaccine plan, Jason Kenney speaks as if he fears the UCP base is looking over his shoulder

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.