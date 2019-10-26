 Skip to main content

Canada

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Paramedic, two kids, die when ambulance responding to call crashes in Saskatchewan

Beauval, Saskatchewan
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A paramedic and two children have died after an ambulance collided with a truck on an icy highway in northern Saskatchewan.

RCMP say the crash happened on a highway near Beauval late Friday afternoon, and that road conditions were poor with slush and ice-covered sections.

Police say a man in the ambulance, who was one of just two people in the vehicle, died after being brought to hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

They say a male youth and female toddler, who were among five people in the truck, also died after EMS brought them to hospital.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority says in a news release that the ambulance was from Meadow Lake EMS, and the person in the vehicle who died was a paramedic.

The news release says the ambulance was responding to a call at the time.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with all patients, individuals and families that have been involved and impacted by this tragic accident,” the release says, noting the health authority says it is working to provide mental health assistance where needed.

“EMS personnel put themselves at risk to serve others, so it is especially heartbreaking when they are affected by such a crash.”

The health authority said it would not be releasing further information at this time to protect the privacy of those involved.

Beauval is approximately 350 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2019.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter