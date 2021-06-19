Three children wounded in Toronto shooting

Three children were wounded when gunfire broke out at a child’s outdoor birthday party in Toronto on Saturday evening.

Toronto Police Insp. Kelly Skinner says a one-year-old boy, a five-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy were wounded in the shooting in the city’s west end at about 8 p.m.

A 23-year-old man also suffered gunshot wounds.

Skinner says the children were not the targets of the shooting.

She didn’t say what condition they were in, but paramedics earlier said one child suffered life-threatening injuries, while another was in serious condition and the third suffered minor injuries.

Paramedics had previously said five people were wounded, but police say the number is actually four.

