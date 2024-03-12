The interim leader of Manitoba’s Opposition Progressive Conservatives says parental consent should be required if students want to change their names or pronouns in school.

Wayne Ewasko says getting parental consent on pronouns or any other topic in the education system is not a bad thing.

In the last election campaign, the Tories made parental rights in education part of their campaign, but it was focused on parental knowledge of the curriculum and presentations from outside groups.

Some other provinces have recently come up with new policies.

Saskatchewan and New Brunswick brought in rules last year requiring consent for students 16 and under to change their names or pronouns.

Manitoba’s NDP Premier Wab Kinew had accused the Tories of using the issue to divide people during the election campaign.