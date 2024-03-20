Open this photo in gallery: In February 2022, police and paramedics were called to a home and found an infant unresponsive. An autopsy and toxicology reports determined Layla Mattern Muse died from exposure to fentanyl and methamphetamine.David Lipnowski/The Canadian Press

Police in Winnipeg have charged a man and woman in the death of their three-month-old daughter from street drugs.

In February 2022, police and paramedics were called to a home and found the infant unresponsive.

She was taken to hospital and died days later.

The police service’s child abuse unit then began investigating.

An autopsy and toxicology reports determined Layla Mattern Muse died from exposure to fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Police say the baby’s parents, Christopher Joseph Mattern, who is 39, and Alison Kimberly Muise, who is 40, have been charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life.

