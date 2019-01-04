Parks Canada issues warning of extreme avalanche risk in Alberta, B.C.

Heavy snowfall, warm temperatures and high winds have led to an extreme avalanche risk in Banff, Yoho, Kootenay and Jasper national parks.
The daily avalanche bulletin for the mountain parks in Alberta and B.C. says they have received between 25 and 45 centimetres of snow in the past few days and it’s overloading a weak layer from mid-December.
Officials say the danger rating forecast for today is extreme, which means people should avoid all avalanche terrain because natural and human-triggered avalanches are certain.
Another 25 to 70 centimetres of snow is expected across the region before the storm ends tonight.
They say it’s creating the “perfect recipe for large avalanches stepping down into our persistent weak layers.”
Officials say the danger rating will continue to stay high which means travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended.
They remind visitors who travel into the backcountry that they are responsible for their own safety.
Avalanche Canada says heavy snow has also created a high possibility of slides on south coast and Vancouver Island mountains, as well as through most of east-central and southeastern B.C., meaning very dangerous avalanche conditions exist throughout Alberta and B.C.
