A man walk on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Sept. 15, 2014.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Ottawa police say they’ve ended an investigation that prompted an evacuation of Parliament Hill earlier in the day.

The force says it has not identified a public safety threat stemming from the incident, adding roads previously closed to the public have now been reopened.

The Parliamentary Protective Service ordered the evacuation hours earlier, issuing an alert to all Parliamentarians and staff and noting all buildings in the precinct were to be under shelter-in-place orders until further notice.

It said the alert concerns a police operation involving a “possible threat,” but offered no other details.

Ottawa police were similarly tight-lipped, saying only that they were investigating a “suspicious incident.”

Neither police nor the Parliamentary Protective Service immediately responded to questions on the nature of the operation.