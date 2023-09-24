Open this photo in gallery: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recognize Yaroslav Hunka, who was in attendance and fought with the First Ukrainian Division in Second World War before later immigrating to Canada, in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, Sept. 22.Patrick Doyle/The Canadian Press

A Jewish organization is calling on Canada’s government to publicly apologize after giving a standing ovation in the House of Commons to a man they say served with a Nazi SS unit in Ukraine during the Second World War.

Following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech to Parliament on Friday, House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota drew attention to a 98-year-old man from North Bay, Ont., named Yaraslov Hunka, who was seated in the chamber as an invited guest, and lauded him for “fighting for Ukraine independence against the Russians” during the Second World War.

“He is a Ukrainian hero and a Canadian hero, and we thank him for all his service,” Mr. Rota said, prompting a standing ovation from the House of Commons, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mr. Zelensky.

But Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center for Holocaust Studies said in a statement on Sunday that the man served in the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the SS, a Nazi military unit with documented evidence of “crimes against humanity” crimes during the Holocaust.

“An apology is owed to every Holocaust survivor and veteran of the Second World War who fought the Nazis,” the statement said. “The fact that a veteran who served in a Nazi military unit was invited to and given a standing ovation in Parliament is shocking.”

A government source, who was not authorized to speak publicly about the issue, said the guest list for the event was prepared by the Speaker. The Speaker’s office did not respond to calls or emails Sunday afternoon.

The scene in Parliament, however, will have potentially serious ramifications beyond Canada, said Ivan Katchanovski, a University of Ottawa political scientist who has published on the unit and is writing a book about Ukraine war, who called the standing ovation “beyond comprehension.”

He pointed out that Russia has falsely used the “de-Nazification” of Ukraine as propaganda to gain support for its invasion of the country last year “This will be used by Russia in the war against Ukraine,” he said, suggesting that both Canadian politicians and Mr. Zelensky will need to quickly distance themselves from the scene in Parliament.

Dr. Katchanovski says that the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the SS was renamed the First Ukrainian Division at the end of the war - a move to distance the unit from Nazi ties, and depict its members as fighting to protect Ukraine from a Russia invasion. But he said the volunteer unit was originally formed in 1943, after Germany lost the Battle of Stalingrad, under the Waffen SS, the combat branch of the Nazi Party’s paramilitary. Mr. Katchanovski says the unit has been linked to massacres of civilians carried out in villages in Poland. It has been a source of ongoing controversy in Ukraine, he says, with Mr. Zelenksy, who is Jewish, publicly condemning a march celebrating the unit that was held in Kyiv a few months before Russia’s invasion.

In a blog post, written in Ukrainian, on a website dedicated to the First Ukrainian Division, a writer named Yaroslav Hunka, from Canada, describes volunteering for the unit in 1943, when he was 18, fearing a Russian invasion with the German army planning a retreat from western Ukraine. In two weeks, the blog says, 80,000 volunteers joined the division, many students from his hometown. “We felt our duty to our native land - and left,” the author writes. The unit surrendered to the British Army at the end of the war.

“I do not want the reader to understand that my entire generation was ideologically motivated and spiritually conscious,” the author writes. “In a bag of healthy apples, there are also rotten ones. It will depend on the relationship between those two qualities of apples in the course of a given generation.”