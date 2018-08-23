Parry Sound 33 forest fire now classified as under control: Ministry of Natural Resources

The Ministry of Natural Resources says a 113-square-kilometre fire in the province’s northeast is now classified as under control.
The blaze – known as Parry Sound 33 – had threatened the Trans-Canada Highway, forced evacuations in some communities and sent heavy, grey smoke over surrounding areas.
The ministry says that as of Thursday afternoon there were 28 other fires in the province’s northeast, including one that’s not under control. The remaining fires are either being held, under control or being observed.
It says six new fires were confirmed in northwestern Ontario by mid-afternoon on Thursday.
There are 73 active fires in the northwest, where the forest fire hazard is high to extreme.
There have been 1,178 forest fires in Ontario so far this year, compared to 644 at this time last year.
