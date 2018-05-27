Parti Québécois, trailing in polls, promises free post-secondary education if it wins fall election

The Parti Québécois says it would offer free post-secondary education if it wins this fall’s provincial election.
The party announced the measure as it rolls out its electoral platform at a general meeting in Drummondville, Que.
The platform also proposes a $15 per hour minimum wage.
It also suggests new rules on secularism that would ban teachers and daycare workers from displaying religious symbols and would require citizens who are receiving services to do so with their faces uncovered.
The party is hoping to gain traction in an early election race where it has struggled to get attention and where most polls put it in third place.
Elsewhere in the province, the poll-topping Coalition Avenir Québec was met by a small protest on Sunday over its position on daycares.
About a dozen people held up signs outside a Quebec City-area party meeting asking the party to support the province’s subsidized daycare model rather than increase funding to private operators.
Earlier, the Parti Québécois said its new immigration policy would set a goal of having one-quarter of all new immigrants settle outside the Montreal area and would force potential newcomers to pass a French test before they arrived in the province.
PQ Leader Jean-François Lisée said his plan would better integrate newcomers and prevent more of them from leaving the province for other parts of Canada, encourage immigrants to live outside Montreal and respond to Quebec’s labour shortage.
If the PQ wins the Oct. 1 provincial election, it would try to reverse the trend that sees 90 per cent of all newcomers to Quebec move to the Montreal area, Mr. Lisée said.
The plan would also seek to ensure newcomers speak French by forcing them to pass a test before they get on Quebec soil, Mr. Lisée said.
