Canada

Partial service to resume between Quebec City and Ottawa starting Thursday, Via Rail says

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy.

Via Rail says partial service is set to resume between Quebec City, Montreal and Ottawa beginning Thursday.

Almost all other Via Rail services remain cancelled with the exception of Sudbury-White River and Churchill-The Pas, until further notice.

Via trains have been disrupted by protests by people showing solidarity with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs opposing the Coastal GasLink project.

Protestors have blocked rail lines across the country and disrupted freight and passenger traffic.

Via says the partial resumption of service between Ottawa and Quebec City follows a notification received from Canadian National Railway.

Only trains that serve full trips between Quebec City and Ottawa will resume service.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau emerged from a meeting with members of his cabinet on Monday speaking of his desire to find a quick and peaceful resolution to anti-pipeline protests that have disrupted rail service in Canada. The Canadian Press
